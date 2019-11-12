Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska dazzle at 'Charlie's Angels' premiere

The new version of "Charlie's Angels" promises to audience on an action-packed adventure around the world, heading for exotic locations from Rio to Istanbul with the Angels fighting to make the world a safer place.

The film is scheduled to open in India on November 15 in English and Hindi.

"Charlie's Angels", based on the TV series, is the continuation of the story following 2000's "Charlie's Angels" and 2003's "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle" with Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu.

The new version also stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska, Sam Claflin and Patrick Stewart.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release the film in India.