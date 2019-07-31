Kristen Stewart makes a shocking revelation about talking to ghosts

Washington D.C.: While appearing on the cover of Vanity Fair's September edition, American actor Kristen Stewart has made a shocking revelation that she can see ghosts.

According to People, during an interview for the cover, she renumerates her time spent on the sets of paranormal 2016 movie 'Personal Shopper'.

In the movie, the actor played a medium whose twin brother dies and she is asked to search for his spirit.

Unable to find him, she then starts receiving mysterious texts from an unknown source.

And the subject wasn't totally alien to the actor.

"I talk to them," the 29-year-old actor said of ghosts.

"If I'm in a weird, small town, making a movie, and I'm in a strange apartment, I will literally be like, 'No, please, I cannot deal. Anyone else, but it cannot be me.' Who knows what ghosts are, but there is an energy that I'm really sensitive to. Not just with ghosts, but with people. People stain rooms all the time," she added.

Stewart will next be seen in 'Charlie's Angels reboot' along with 'Aladdin' star Naomi Scott and newcomer Ella Balinska.

The trio was put together by writer-director Elizabeth Banks, who wanted a lead star with a unique blend of talent.

Banks, who directed, produced and wrote the film's screenplay, recently told People that she has found all of that in Stewart.