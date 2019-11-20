Kris Jenner opens up on Kylie's move to sell 51% stake of 'Kylie Cosmetics'

'Coty', which owns other beauty brands including Rimmel London, OPI, CoverGirl, and Clairol, plans on working with Kylie to expand into more untouched categories.

"This is her baby and this is her dream, to build this beauty empire and just go into many categories that she hasn't even scratched the surface," Kris said. "She looks forward to working with Coty to develop more categories and going into other areas of the beauty business."

Even though Kris said the Kardashian-Jenner family still 'enjoy what we're doing' in terms of filming their mega-hit reality series 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', she does note that Kylie's heart lies in her business ventures. "She feels like this is where she belongs. This is where her passion is and she wants to really, wants to use her creative side to develop her brand. And this is what she wants to do for the rest of her life," she said.

"[Kylie] talks about it all the time. Twenty years from now she sees herself doing this and maybe passing it down to her daughter [21-month-old Stormi]."