Kris Jenner has a doppelganger at home decked up in a Dolce and Gabbana suit!

Kris Jenner has her own wax figure at home, her daughter Kim Kardashian West revealed on Instagram.

In the video, Kim showed her followers an identical wax replica of her mother, decked up in a Dolce and Gabbana suit.

The 39-year-old Kardashian said in the video, "My mom was given a wax-figure by the museum to sit at her bar." "But you guys don't know how it looks real."