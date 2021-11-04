e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

PM Narendra Modi addresses soldiers at Nowshera on DiwaliMVA Govt as of now has no proposal to reduce VAT on Petrol and Diesel especially after Centre cut Excise Duty. Single-day rise of 12,885 COVID-19 cases, 461 fatalities push India's infection tally to 3,43,21,025, death toll to 4,59,652Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes everyone a very Happy DiwaliWHO EUL approval opens up Covaxin for worldwide use: ICMR DG
Advertisement

Hollywood

Updated on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 03:46 PM IST

Kris Jenner Birthday Special: A list of 'Momager's' iconic quotes

Kris Mary Jenner, the famous mom to the Kardashian-Jenner clan will celebrate her 66th birthday tomorrow, on November 5 2021.
FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Kris Mary Jenner, the famous mom to the Kardashian- Jenner clan will celebrate her 66th birthday tomorrow, on November 5 2021. As the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, she's as wild as her children at times.

Reality television star and "momager" Kris Jenner appears on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' with her famous children. After 14 seasons of richling escapades from everyone in the family, momager has some really good 'LOL' moments, let's be honest without her there would be even more chaos in the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Since most of the time "Satan" as Khloe Kardashian has called her, is focused on work and getting her girls ready for their next gig, for her birthday let's look at her most iconic momager quotes of all time,

ALSO READ

Following daughters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's footsteps, Kris to launch her own beauty brand...

Photo Credit: E!

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Kris Jenner ended 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' after Kim and Kylie threatened to quit: Report

1. "Kim, would you stop taking pictures of yourself? Your sister is going to jail!

2. "Ugh, for the love of Kanye."

3. "I don't have cell service here, and it's making me have a rash."

4. "You kind of look like My Little Pony meets Katy Perry."

5. "It's an emergency! We don't have a wine opener."

6. "I think my favorite day of this last year was probably the day when Oprah came over."

7. "I drank that wine without touching the bottle…and people say we have no talent."

8. "Don't eat the pizza. Do not eat one piece of that pizza, it could be poison."

9. "Payback's a b**ch."

ALSO READ

Kendall Jenner Birthday Special: Hot and sexy photos of the fashion icon that set the internet...
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Kendall Jenner turns 26: Fans flood Twitter with adorable birthday wishes

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 03:46 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal