Kris Jenner Birthday Special: A list of 'Momager's' iconic quotes

Kris Mary Jenner, the famous mom to the Kardashian- Jenner clan will celebrate her 66th birthday tomorrow, on November 5 2021. As the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, she's as wild as her children at times.

Reality television star and "momager" Kris Jenner appears on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' with her famous children. After 14 seasons of richling escapades from everyone in the family, momager has some really good 'LOL' moments, let's be honest without her there would be even more chaos in the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Since most of the time "Satan" as Khloe Kardashian has called her, is focused on work and getting her girls ready for their next gig, for her birthday let's look at her most iconic momager quotes of all time,

Photo Credit: E!

1. "Kim, would you stop taking pictures of yourself? Your sister is going to jail!

2. "Ugh, for the love of Kanye."

3. "I don't have cell service here, and it's making me have a rash."

4. "You kind of look like My Little Pony meets Katy Perry."

5. "It's an emergency! We don't have a wine opener."

6. "I think my favorite day of this last year was probably the day when Oprah came over."

7. "I drank that wine without touching the bottle…and people say we have no talent."

8. "Don't eat the pizza. Do not eat one piece of that pizza, it could be poison."

9. "Payback's a b**ch."

