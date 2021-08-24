‘Kindly f*** off’: Mindy Kaling, Padma Lakshmi slam Washington Post article stating Indian food has one spice

Indian across the world have been stereotyped for our accent, culture and food – especially for the spice content. The recent mockery was done by American columnist Gene Weingarten who wrote in the Washington Post that Indian cuisine is based on one spice.

The article invited backlash from Indian-Americans such as Meena Harris, lawyer and niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris, actor-producer Mindy Kaling and model-television host Padma Lakshmi.

Meena tweeted, "Apropos of absolutely nothing name your ONE favorite Indian spice. I’ll go first: asafoetida."

Replying to the same, Mindy Kaling wrote, "I love fenugreek! There are so many spices in this wonderful cuisine!"

“You don’t like a cuisine? Fine. But it’s so weird to feel defiantly proud of not liking a cuisine. You can quietly not like something too," she added in a subsequent tweet.

In a series of tweets Padma Lakshmi, who has hosted a bunch of cooking shows, and has also travelled the world to learn about different cuisines, said "What in the white nonsense is this?"

"Is this really the type of colonizer 'hot take' the @washingtonpost wants to publish in 2021- sardonically characterizing curry as 'one spice' and that all of India's cuisine is based on it?" she added.

A screenshot about the article shared by Padma read, "Indian food. The Indian subcontinent has vastly enriched the world, giving us chess, buttons, the mathematical concept of zero, shampoo, modern-day nonviolent political resistance, Chutes and Ladders, the Fibonacci sequence, rock candy, cataract surgery, cashmere, USB ports ... and the only ethnic cuisine in the world insanely based entirely on one spice. If you like Indian curries, yay, you like Indian food! If you think Indian curries taste like something that could knock a vulture off a meat wagon, you do not like Indian food."

The article has now been modified with the controversial line removed. It now reads as, "...rock candy, cataract surgery, cashmere, USB ports ... and curry. If you like Indian curries, yay, you like one of India’s most popular class of dishes! If you think Indian curries taste like something that could knock a vulture off a meat wagon, you do not like a lot of Indian food."

Meanwhile, reacting to the flak, Gene wrote, “Took a lot of blowback for my dislike of Indian food in today's column so tonight I went to Rasika, DC's best Indian restaurant. Food was beautifully prepared yet still swimming with the herbs & spices I most despise. I take nothing back.”

Padma replied to this by tweeting, "On behalf of 1.3 billion people, kindly f*** off."

Gene later apologised stating, “From start to finish plus the illo, the column was about what a whining infantile ignorant d---head I am. I should have named a single Indian dish, not the whole cuisine, & I do see how that broad-brush was insulting. Apologies.(Also, yes, curries are spice blends, not spices.)”

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 11:31 AM IST