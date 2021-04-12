Kim Kardashian's daughter North West's 'creative' makeup look mistaken for peanut butter

It all began when Kim shared an artwork done by North and captioned it as, “My little artist North.”

"However, netizens came for the mother of four and criticised the painting as “unbelievable.”

Kim certainly wasn’t having it when it came to her children.

She took to Instagram and posted a long statement addressing the backlash.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star recently headlined for ending her six-year-long marriage with Rapper Kanye West.

She also entered Forbes magazine's 2021 list of world's Billionaires.

While asked to comment on her latest accomplishment, the fashion mogul said, "I am blessed to have finally reached the milestone."

Meanwhile, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" will conclude in early 2021. The show focused on the lives of the Kardashians and was one of the most-watched shows on television. The show ran for 20 seasons.