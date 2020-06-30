Kim Kardashian West overtakes Kylie Jenner as the new billionaire

Kim Kardashian West has overtaken younger sister Kylie Jenner in the wealth stakes, after selling a stake in her beauty brand KKW for USD 200 million. The deal values the TV reality star's three-year-old business at USD 1 billion.

Kardashian West, who stars on the long-running reality TV show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," founded KKW Beauty in 2017 and tapped into her hundreds of millions of social media followers to sell lip gloss, body foundation and perfume.

The buyer is Covergirl owner Coty Inc., which will get a 20 per cent stake in KKW Beauty. Coty seems to be enamored with the Kardashians: Last year, it bought a 51 per cent stake in the makeup line started by Kardashian West's younger sister, Kylie Jenner.

Recently, Kylie was stripped off of her youngest-ever self-made billionaire title by Forbes. The publication claimed that she used fake draft tax returns to boost her net worth.

The business magazine said the Jenner is now worth just less than 900 million USD after factoring Kylie Cosmetics' revenue in public filings and the economic effect COVID-19 has had on the beauty industry.