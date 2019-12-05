Kim Kardashian tosses away all plastic bottles after sis Kourtney gets bashed for using one

Washington D.C.: Kim Kardashian revealed that she got rid of all her plastic water bottles about 24 hours after her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, was criticised for using one.

Kim's water-related declaration comes a day after Kourtney, 40, was slammed for sipping from a plastic water bottle during an episode of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' that first aired on Sunday, December 1.

To make matters worse, the Poosh founder was caught using the environmentally hazardous bottle a few scenes after dragging Kim for doing the same thing.