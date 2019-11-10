Kim Kardashian to Nicki Minaj, 10 celebs rumoured to have butt implants

Being a celebrity isn’t just about making headlines that garner fame and keep one in the good light. It also includes gossip, rumours and alleged claims that the media puts them up to. Plastic surgery happens to be one of them.
While many eminent personalities have accepted getting fillers to accentuate their appearance, the most popular body part that has dominated recently is the butt. While some have acquired it naturally, thanks to good genes, others have been accused of going under the knife.
From Kim Kardashian to Nicki Minaj, here are ten celebs rumoured to have butt implants.
Cardi B
The stripper turned rapper has openly admitted that she did get some fillers through surgery as it got her more money.
Kim Kardashian
The reality TV star’s transformation over the years has been questionable for many. In order to debunk the myth, Kim even had an X-ray done in a 2011 episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians.
Kylie Jenner
The beauty mogul who turned into a billionaire with her makeup line did admit to getting lip fillers after they made headlines with a challenge leaving many hurt. Similarly her body has transformed as well. Although Kylie shared a video wearing different bras stating that it’s just how her body is.
Khloe Kardashian
Also in line is Khloe following her sisters’ footsteps
Kendall Jenner
And how can we forget Kendall who is skinny overall but has her butt popping on Instagram.
Salma Hayek
Mexican beauty Salma Hayek has been adored for her curves. While many said that they’re fake, the 53-year-old maintains that her body is real.
Sofia Vergara
Known as the highest paid celebrity on television, the Latina has maintained a hot bod in her 40s. Needless to say she has been lauded more than accused of having a gorgeous figurine.
Nicki Minaj
Rapping sensation Nicki Minaj’s transformation got many assuming she’s got them done. While the star has denied such rumours, she recently got hitched to her long-time boyfriend Kenneth Petty.
Amber Rose
A woman named Padge-Victoria Windslowe (aka Black Madam) took credit for Amber's butt. According to Billboard, she said she started giving the model butt injections before she was famous during a court testimony in 2015. "Amber was like a walking billboard," she said. "She brought a lot of girls from VH1."
Blac Chyna
It was rumoured that Blac Chyna got her fillers during the time she was a stripper. However, the reality star shared images of herself when she was younger, and maintained that curves were a part of her DNA.
