Kim Kardashian tests positive for auto-immune condition called Lupus and Rheumatoid Arthritis

Washington D.C.: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian was recently tested positive for Lupus and Rheumatoid Arthritis.

As reported by E! News, Kim received the troubling news during an episode of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians.' The star was already suffering from some painful physical symptoms including swollen joints, headaches, general fatigue after which she decided to undergo a blood test.

Her doctor, Daniel Wallace called her for revealing the results of her blood test and said, "Your antibodies are positive for Lupus and Rheumatoid Arthritis." Post the results Wallace went on to list a handful of the illnesses' corresponding side effects, joint pain, and exhaustion that she is suffering from. Still, he made sure to remind her that these test results alone don't necessarily confirm the actual presence of either disease.

"Sometimes you can get false positives in these screenings," he said, and they scheduled a follow-up appointment.

The tensed star, who was with Khloe Kardashian, thereafter called her other sister Kylie Jenner and mother Kris Jenner saying, "I'm freaking out."