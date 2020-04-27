Kim Kardashian sports 'maang teeka', faces backlash for cultural appropriation

'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star Kim Kardashian is once again back at making headlines for her pictures, for all the wrong reasons. The make up mogul is once being accused of cultural appropriation for her pictures, where she's seen sporting traditional Indian jwellery.
Kim Kardarshian recently took to her social media to share stunning pictures of herself, in a grey crop top and maxi skirt. In the pictures, Kim looked as gorgeous as ever flaunting her perfectly contoured cheeks, black silk tresses and svelte figure. However, it was her choice of accessories that grabbed the attention of people. In the pictures, Kim Kardashian is seen wearing golden bangles and a maang teeka, which is a traditional Indian jwellery.
The pictures didn't go down well with 'Desi' Twitter and the famous reality Television star faced their wrath as they called her out for cultural appropriation.
A user wrote, "if anyone is defending this bc she’s half armenian- (her dad was a third gen wealthy armenian) armenians don’t wear bindhis/bindhanis. not all brown people are allowed to wear the same things. we’re not all the same. bindhis are sacred to hinduism/south asian cultures."
Another user commented, "now that you've stolen from south asian culture to fit your aesthetics, why don't you donate to these countries if you appreciate their culture so much, Kim? Sparkling heart."
Users also dropped pictures and videos of some 'actual Desi queens' like Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone. Check out the reactions here:
This isn't the first time Kim Kardashian is in the hot waters for cultural appropriation. The 39-year-old star has a history of getting called out for culturally appropriating braids and tanning her skin way too dark.