Kim Kardashian sports 'maang teeka', faces backlash for cultural appropriation

The pictures didn't go down well with 'Desi' Twitter and the famous reality Television star faced their wrath as they called her out for cultural appropriation.

A user wrote, "if anyone is defending this bc she’s half armenian- (her dad was a third gen wealthy armenian) armenians don’t wear bindhis/bindhanis. not all brown people are allowed to wear the same things. we’re not all the same. bindhis are sacred to hinduism/south asian cultures."

Another user commented, "now that you've stolen from south asian culture to fit your aesthetics, why don't you donate to these countries if you appreciate their culture so much, Kim? Sparkling heart."

Users also dropped pictures and videos of some 'actual Desi queens' like Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone. Check out the reactions here: