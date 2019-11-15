Kim Kardashian shares video of taping up her breasts

Los Angeles: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian, who announced that her shapewear line Skims, would launch two new products, body tape and pasties, shared photographs of the times she "taped up" her breasts to show people how to use her newly launched product.

In posts on Twitter announcing the new products, set to go on sale Thursday on the Skims website, Kim described the tape and pasties as being made of a sweatproof, stretchy material, reports insider.com.

Representatives for Skims said that the body tape and pasties were designed only for the breast area and confirmed that both products would be available in three colours.