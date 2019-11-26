Kim Kardashian shares life-changing way to eat M&M's, and it involves microwaving!

Kim Kardashian now has another title 'Queen of M&M's' as she shares a life chaning trick to eat the candies with her fans on social media.
Retweeting one of her fan's post which had a jar of M&M's, Kim asked her to melt the candies and then have them which will change her life. She said "Put them on a plate then in the microwave for 30 seconds and it will change your life! Melted on the inside and crunch on the outside."
Following this advice by Kim, all her fans started asking her if it is really worth it or not to which she said "rust me it is worth it! Please tell me if you like it"
After a while, to prove and how how her trick works, she shared a video of melting and having M&M's herself. She wrote "This is how you eat M&M’s! Microwave them for 30 seconds then enjoy the melted magic!"
Twitteratti couldn't help but crown her with the title 'Queen of M&M's'. Kim also got enthusiastic and retweeted various posts in which fans are giving her titles and loving her idea.
