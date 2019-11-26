Kim Kardashian shares life-changing way to eat M&M's, and it involves microwaving!

Kim Kardashian now has another title 'Queen of M&M's' as she shares a life chaning trick to eat the candies with her fans on social media.

Retweeting one of her fan's post which had a jar of M&M's, Kim asked her to melt the candies and then have them which will change her life. She said "Put them on a plate then in the microwave for 30 seconds and it will change your life! Melted on the inside and crunch on the outside."