Kim Kardashian shares adorable family Christmas card, but baby Chicago steals the thunder

Washington D.C.: Seems like Kim Kardashian and her rapper husband Kanye West are in the Christmas spirit already. They shared their family holiday card with their social media followers, featuring the couple and their four children dressed casually, on Friday (local time).

The 39-year-old reality TV star and her four kids - 7-months-old Psalm, 2-year-old Chicago, 4-year-old Saint, and 6-year-old North - were decked up in sweatsuits while they posed for the camera.

In the adorable picture shared by Kim, most of the little ones were all smiles, but given the cookie in her hands, Chicago insanely adorable. The rapper was seen dressed in a white sweater; as opposed to the rest of the family's all-grey attire, holding his younger daughter while he looked at her adoringly.