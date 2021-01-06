Kim Kardashian, Kanye West to end 6-year-long marriage

Washington [US]: Celebrity couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's six-year-long marriage and an eight-year-long love story, is coming to an end.

According to E! News, the reality TV star and her rapper husband have decided to go separate ways but Kim is yet to file for divorce.

"It's gotten to the point where they haven't spent time together as a married couple in months. They've seen each other for the sake of the kids but have been living separately. Kim knows the marriage is over. She's known for a while," E! News quoted a source as saying.