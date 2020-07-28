Kim Kardashian, Kanye West spotted together in Wyoming following his public apology

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were spotted together in Wyoming after the rapper issued a public apology to his wife.

According to Fox News, in photos published by TMZ on Monday (local time), the 43-year-old rapper and Kardashian, are seen stopping to grab a bite at a local fast-food joint in Cody, Wyo.

The outlet reported that the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star hopped on a plane and flew to Wyoming on Monday.

The SKIMS founder's visit comes days after she spoke out about her husband's bipolar disorder amid erratic behaviour stemming from his 2020 presidential bid.

Earlier this month, West went on an emotional diatribe at his presidential campaign rally in South Carolina and publicly shared details about the couple's marriage - even suggesting Kardashian birthed their 7-year-old daughter North West, against his wishes.

West told a crowd while crying, "Even if my wife wants to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world even when I didn't want to. She stood up and she protected that child. You know who else protected a child? Forty-three years ago, who do you think protected a child?" After the campaign, reports indicated that Kardashian was "furious" over the abortion claims.

West, additionally claimed in a now-deleted tweet that he's been "trying" to divorce Kardashian ever since she attended a prison reform event also attended by rapper Meek Mill.