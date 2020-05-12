Kim Kardashian goes topless in latest picture, sets temperature soaring

Kim Kardashian is back at headlining with her latest picture on social media that has set the temperature soaring. The 39-year-old reality star and entrepreneur channelled exotic vibes as she posed with a parrot on her shoulder, while covering her bosom with a garland.
Kim shared the look to promote her beauty line - KKW collection.
According to reports, Kim and her rapper husband Kanye West have reportedly been "at each other’s throats" amid the ongoing lockdown.
A source told The Sun, they are "staying at opposite ends of the house", reports dailymail.co.uk.
"Kim and Kanye are arguing and at each other's throats during this pandemic," said a source.
"Kim is getting stir crazy, as she's used to being on the go. It's also a lot of time alone with the kids for her. She is frustrated with Kanye and thinks he's not pulling his weight in family responsibilities. They've been staying at opposite ends of the house to keep things civil," the source added.
Last month, another source had told Us Weekly that "Kim and Kanye have been arguing a lot during the quarantine. Kanye is really getting on Kim's nerves".
There are also reports that Kanye is making an effort to give his wife some space, taking the children to Wyoming.
"Kim really needed a break and some alone time so Kanye took the kids away to give her one. She loves the kids so much, but like any mom, she just needed time to herself. She needed a break from the kids and the screaming," a source told HollywoodLife.
Meanwhile, the season finale of the popular reality show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" has been completed using not professional cameras but Iphones!
Kim and her family had to turn to their iPhones to film the season finale owing to the coronavirus lockdown, reports aceshowbiz.com.
Production on the current 18th season of the series was shut down just before Kim and her relatives were able to shoot the last episode.
Kim said on a video chat with comedian Jimmy Fallon in an episode of "The Tonight Show: At Home Edition", that the finale would serve as an isolation diary.
"We filmed the entire season except for the last episode. So now that we've shut down production, it'll be all of us in quarantine filmed separately by ourselves. We have tripods set up, and our iPhones, and the whole last episode will be what we do in quarantine... I literally have no idea what everyone else has been doing!" she said.
