Kim Kardashian goes topless in latest picture, sets temperature soaring

Last month, another source had told Us Weekly that "Kim and Kanye have been arguing a lot during the quarantine. Kanye is really getting on Kim's nerves".

There are also reports that Kanye is making an effort to give his wife some space, taking the children to Wyoming.

"Kim really needed a break and some alone time so Kanye took the kids away to give her one. She loves the kids so much, but like any mom, she just needed time to herself. She needed a break from the kids and the screaming," a source told HollywoodLife.

Meanwhile, the season finale of the popular reality show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" has been completed using not professional cameras but Iphones!

Kim and her family had to turn to their iPhones to film the season finale owing to the coronavirus lockdown, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Production on the current 18th season of the series was shut down just before Kim and her relatives were able to shoot the last episode.

Kim said on a video chat with comedian Jimmy Fallon in an episode of "The Tonight Show: At Home Edition", that the finale would serve as an isolation diary.

"We filmed the entire season except for the last episode. So now that we've shut down production, it'll be all of us in quarantine filmed separately by ourselves. We have tripods set up, and our iPhones, and the whole last episode will be what we do in quarantine... I literally have no idea what everyone else has been doing!" she said.