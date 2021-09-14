Kim Kardashian attends MET Gala red carpet in an all-black head-to-toe Balenciaga outfit

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian hogged the limelight with her undercover look at the Met Gala 2021.

On Tuesday, she attended the red carpet covering up her face in an all-black head-to-toe Balenciaga ensemble including balaclava.

Kim wore the outfit designed by creative director Demna Gvasalia for the Paris-based high-fashion label. She was basically dressed in a black T-shirt dress over a curve T-shirt with a bodysuit.

For her hairstyle, she chose to sport a ponytail featuring extensions that hung down below her derriere.

Kim's look, however, received mixed reactions from the social media users.

"That's how you make an entry. Kim killing it," a user commented.

"I'm starting to think she has a pimple she wants to hide and this is her 'fashion' way of doing it," a Twitter user quipped.

Met Gala was delayed from its usual scheduled date on the first Monday in May after last year's was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Guests are required to provide proof of vaccination and wear masks at all times, except for when drinking and eating.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 09:54 AM IST