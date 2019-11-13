Kim Kardashian a liar? Reality star seen wearing diamond ring she said was stolen in 2016 Paris robbery

In 2016, Kim Kardashian was bound and gagged at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room by robbers who made off with millions of dollars of her jewellery, including her engagement ring given by now husband Kanye West.
Fast forward, Kim who now runs a successful beauty line called KKW recently launched her new perfume collection called Diamonds. Kim, Khloe and Kourtney have all posed for a fresh set of pictures with covered in millions of dollars worth of bling. The fragrances are called Original, Oud and Citrus.
Interestingly, Kim seems to have on the two diamond engagement rings given by Kanye even though one was reported as stolen during her 2016 Paris robbery. Turns out, the jewelry in the campaign was borrowed from family friend Lorraine Schwartz.
Kim posted the picture of her new fragrance captioned as, "KKW Fragrance Diamond by Kim. A mixture of luminous ylang-ylang and exotic sampaguita bloom for an instant glimmer that simply shines with you."
