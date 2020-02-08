Khloe Kardashian expecting 2nd child with Tristan Thompson?

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian is reportedly pregnant and the supposed father of the baby is none other than Tristan Thompson.

The former couple are reportedly expecting their second child together, a year after she dumped him due to his cheating scandal, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Khloe has been back together with Tristan for a minute. That's not the tea. The tea is shes pregnant with baby no 2," the report states, as quoted by MTO News. The parents to 1-year-old True Thompson, who have been rumoured to be back together several times, are said to "reintroduce" their relationship back to the public soon.

Words are Khloe has been taking time to let the world know that she has been romantically reunited with the basketball player, though it has lasted for months now, because "she doesn't want to look like a fool for taking him back after she made a big deal over the Jordyn (Woods) situation."

"Khloe has always been desperate to have long lasting love. She's never felt secure with herself so she always tries to date super popular, attractive men to make herself feel better," the report goes on claiming.