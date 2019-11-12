Khloe Kardashian apologizes for accidentally ignoring her People's Choice Award on stage

Washington D.C.: Khloe Kardashian apologised to her fans after accidentally ignoring her win at the 2019 People's Choice Awards.

The reality TV star shared the stage with her mega-popular family members, including her sisters Kim, Kourtney and mother Kris Jenner to accept the trophy for the best reality show on behalf of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians.' But, her fans felt disappointed when only Kim and Kris gave a thank-you speech despite Khloe bagging the individual award for the best reality star.

According to Fox News, the 35-year-old star stood on the stage without uttering a word.

However, she took to social media on Sunday to explain the situation and acknowledge her embarrassment.