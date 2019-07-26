Kensington Palace shuts down Kate Middleton's baby botox rumour

Washington D.C.: Kensington Palace has put all the botox rumours surrounding Kate Middleton to rest.

On Wednesday, a pair of England doctors posted side-by-side photos of the Duchess of Cambridge's face, implying that Duchess of Cambridge had used botox.

"Our Kate loves a bit of baby Botox. Patients come from far and wide to see me for this procedure. It truly is so simple...There is no excuse for doctors to leave patients with brows on the floor. Note the reduction of fine lines on the forehead." the post read.

"But also note the depression of the medial (middle part) brow but the elevation of the lateral tail of the brow. The magic of baby Botox is that it does not leave you feeling so heavy and provides you with a subtle reduction of lines as well as a better eyebrow position," the post continued.