Kendall Jenner mocks sister Kylie's inflated lips

Los Angeles: Reality TV personality and model Kendall Jenner has made fun of her sister Kylie Jenner's lips in a fake make-up tutorial.
In a preview for the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians finale", Kendall is seen layering on lipstick from Kylie's own company and rocking a pink wig in impersonation of her sister, reports mirror.co.uk.
"Oh my god, It feels amazing on my skin. It feels so f*****g good," Kendall laughed.
She soon had 22 year old Kylie on a video call, where the younger sister gasped at what Kendall had done.
"I'm Kylie," Kendall said. "You look cute as Kylie," her sister came back.
