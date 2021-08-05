Kendall Jenner gets sued by Italian brand for breach of modelling contract

American model and media personality Kendall Jenner has been sued by Italian fashion brand Liu Jo for breach of contract, an allegation her model management company has denied.

According to E! News, in a legal complaint filed at a New York City court on Monday, the Italian company accused the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star of breaching the terms of a modelling contract by failing to appear at the second of two planned photoshoots, for which she was to be paid a total of USD 1.5 million, plus a 20 per cent service fee.

Kendall, who was the world's highest-paid model in 2018 with USD 22.5 million in annual earnings, has not yet addressed the allegations, but her model management company, issued a statement denying the company's claims.

In the lawsuit, the complaint says Liu Jo has already paid USD 1.35 million to Jenner for services covered by the 2019 contract, stating that the company tried to re-schedule the second photoshoot multiple times but obtained no response from Jenner.

The second shoot was set to take place in London in March 2020, but the COVID pandemic prohibited her from travelling. Liu Jo said it later also failed to obtain a refund of its payments to the model. The lawsuit states, both the parties agreed to postpone the shoot to the fall but did not confirm a new date.