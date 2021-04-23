Kendall Jenner gets 5-year restraining order against nude pool intruder

American reality TV star and supermodel Kendall Jenner has been granted her second five-year restraining order from the court. This time, it is against the man who allegedly tried to take a naked dip in her pool.

TMZ broke the news, the 27-year-old man - Shaquan King, was ordered by the judge at a Thursday hearing to keep a distance of at least 100 yards from Kendall for the next 5 years.

The restraining order also protects Kris and Kylie Jenner, as King tried to trespass their gated communities too, after spending 6 hours in jail for the alleged intrusion at Kendall's home.

According to the legal documents obtained by TMZ, the man cannot contact the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, directly or indirectly, for 5 years. He is retrained from getting near their homes, workplaces and vehicles.