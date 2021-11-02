Kendall Jenner Birthday Special: Hot and sexy photos of the fashion icon that set the internet ablaze

American model and media personality Kendall Jenner will turn a year older on Wednesday (November 3).

Kendall, who began modelling at the age of 14, is the daughter of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner. She rose to fame in the reality television show 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'.

Since her first days on the series, she's branched out from her famous sisters and taken over the modeling world, making her quite the expert in fashion.

The TV personality has turned her passion into a super successful career. Kendall is currently one of the highest-paid models in the world, and she's been No. 1 since 2017.

The model has walked major runways, including the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, been the face of top brands like La Perla and Calvin Klein, and even been named the fashion icon of the decade.

Take a look at some of her hot and sexy photos here:

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 05:46 PM IST