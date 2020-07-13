Kelly Preston, actor and wife of John Travolta, dies at 57 due to breast cancer

Actor Kelly Preston, best known for her work in films "Mischief," "Twins" and "Jerry Maguire," has died following a two-year battle with breast cancer. She was 57.

John Travolta, her husband of 29 years, shared the news of her demise on his Instagram account.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many," Travolta said.

"My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly's love and life will always be remembered," he added.

Preston is survived by Travolta and their children: daughter Ella, 20, and nine-year-old son Benjamin. Their son Jett died at age 16 in January 2009.

Travolta said he will be taking some time off to be with his children.