Kelly Clarkson to take over Ellen DeGeneres' daytime TV slot in 2022

NBC has finally announced The Kelly Clarkson Show as the successor to Ellen DeGeneres' coveted time slot after the comedian announced she is pulling the plug on her popular daytime show with the 19th and final season.

The television network which was is in search of a successor, who can fill in for the popular American daytime talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which is ending after 19 seasons, has locked up Kelly Clarkson's show (which is its second season in all of the network's markets) as the frontrunner for the same, according to TMZ.

Earlier, the sources at the network told TMZ that long before COVID-19, NBC makers launched the Kelly Clarkson Show as the heir apparent to Ellen's syndicated hour as they sensed it back that Ellen was probably going to end the show and the Grammy-award winning star Kelly Clarkson seemed like a perfect successor.