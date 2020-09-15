Kelly Clarkson calls her divorce from Brandon Blackstock 'worst thing ever'

American singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson recently opened up about the difficulties of her marriage ending with Brandon Blackstock. According to Fox News, the 38-year-old singer recently spoke with 'Sunday Today' host Willie Geist and admitted, "It's no secret, my life has been a little bit of a dumpster personally. It's been a little hard the last couple of months." Luckily, she's got a support system set up.

She said, "I've been talking to friends that have been through a divorce, I don't know how people go through that without having some kind of outlet. Because it is the worst thing ever for everyone involved." Clarkson and Blackstock were married for nearly seven years. They share two children: 6-year-old River and 4-year-old Remington.

For the singer's music career, the drama of the divorce may serve as inspiration. She explained, "This next record will probably be the most personal one I've ever released. The whole record is basically every emotion you experience from the beginning of a relationship to the end of what it is now." The 'Since U Been Gone' singer continued: "It's been very therapeutic for me." She described her forthcoming album, expected to debut next year, as "very honest." "There's one that my kids sing in the car ... and I'm like, 'This is weird,'" Clarkson said with a laugh. "I've never written about my life to where my kids are singing along."