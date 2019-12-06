Keanu Reeves' beau Alexandra Grant reveals why doesn't dye her grey hair

Los Angeles: "John Wick" fame actor Keanu Reeves' girlfriend Alexandra Grant has opened up on her natural approach to beauty.

Alexandra recently took to Instagram and explained people why she does not dye her grey hair, reports metro.co.uk.

"Wow. Today's news... The numbers are staggering, especially for women of colour. I went grey prematurely in my early 20's...and dyed my hair every colour along the way until I couldn't tolerate the toxicity of the dyes any more. In my 30's I let my hair turn blonde."

"I love and support that every woman can choose how she wants to look at every age. But/and, if women are perishing from beauty standards. then let's talk about those beauty standards. Love to all women," she wrote.

Many of Alexandra's Instagram followers agreed with her sentiments, including one who commented: "Preach, my silver sister!"

Another admitted: "I love natural grey and I wish my grey would kick in faster. I don't care about aging or gender standards. Most bad comments about my hair length come from men who could go to hell and stay there ."