Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant have been dating for years, says Jennifer Tilly

American actor Jennifer Tilly says she was surprised when the internet went crazy over visual artist Alexandra Grant and Canadian actor Keanu Reeves' relationship as she revealed that the couple has actually been dating "for years".

According to Page Six, the 61-year-old actress, at the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection event on Wednesday night (local time) said, "I remember a couple of years ago, about a year and a half ago, [Alexandra] said, 'Keanu Reeves is my boyfriend' and I'm like, 'Wait. What? What? What?'" She was so cool I thought she was a lesbian." Reeves and Grant were seen holding hands in November at the Lacma Art Museum and Film Gala and they instantly sparked romance rumours.