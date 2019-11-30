Kaun Banega Crorepati? Kylie Jenner's security!

Washington D.C. [USA]: When it comes to safety, the Kardashian-Jenner clan takes it way more seriously as they don't step out without an entourage of security guards.

Amid a discussion with other contestants of the British reality series, 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' Caitlyn Jenner revealed that 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' stars stays with security guards "everywhere they go".

"Do you guys have to have security everywhere you go?" asked actor Cliff Parisi.

"Everywhere," responded the 70-year-old star, according to People magazine.