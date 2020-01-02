Katy Perry's latest magazine photoshoot has something every Mumbaikar loves

American pop singer Katy Perry, made Mumbaikars groove to her tunes last year, at a concert in the city. Perry who returned after seven years, also dived into other commitments including a magazine photoshoot.
Katy, who has been featured on Vogue India’s January issue can be seen posing in typical Mumbai style set up. This includes marigold flowers and the very famous Mangal Mewad ice cream cart that is a city favourite. The ‘Roar’ singer looks stunning in an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla ensemble that lives up to her colourful vibe.
When Katy was in Mumbai, she shared her love for local cuisine, and also spilled the beans on chances of collaborating with Indian artists. "I just don't stay in my room and I am not that girl who orders room service. I like to go out, seek the world. I love people, culture, and tradition. So you are going to catch me in the streets," the singer said.
Katy vacationed in the country back in 2010 along with her former husband Russell Brand. During their trip, they visited the Taj Mahal, Agra, where Brand reportedly proposed her for the marriage.
