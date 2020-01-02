Katy Perry's latest magazine photoshoot has something every Mumbaikar loves

American pop singer Katy Perry, made Mumbaikars groove to her tunes last year, at a concert in the city. Perry who returned after seven years, also dived into other commitments including a magazine photoshoot.

Katy, who has been featured on Vogue India’s January issue can be seen posing in typical Mumbai style set up. This includes marigold flowers and the very famous Mangal Mewad ice cream cart that is a city favourite. The ‘Roar’ singer looks stunning in an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla ensemble that lives up to her colourful vibe.