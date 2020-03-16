Coronavirus: Katy Perry, Shawn Mendes, Madonna share fake videos of quarantined Italians singing

A few days ago, Italians were seen beating the social isolation imposed by the country's coronavirus lockdown by taking to their windows and singing in unison, with videos of the phenomenon racking up thousands of views online. However, the edited versions of these videos have managed to trick singers like Katy Perry, Shawn Mendes and Madonna.

Since Monday a series of decrees from the Italian government have drastically limited citizens' movements, with vast swathes of the economy shut down and people instructed to leave the house only when strictly necessary.

All cultural events have also been suspended, prompting some celebrities to start organising online performances and museums to put virtual tours online.