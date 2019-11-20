Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom's latest picture with pet dog is unmissable

Washington D.C.: After delivering a power-packed performance in India, Katy Perry is giving major couple goals with her fiancee Orlando Bloom.

The 35-year-old pop-star and Bloom were on a FaceTime video call together when Perry couldn't help but share a cheeky snap from their video date, reported Fox News.

"Together our initials are O.K. and that's what it's gonna be [?]," Perry captioned the picture in which the distant pair are seen cuddling their nearly-identical pet poodles as the songstress flashes her engagement ring to the camera.

Perry and Bloom have been on the fast track to marriage since getting back together in 2017--the 'American Idol" judge pointed out the fact during a July interview where she discussed one of her recent singles, 'Harleys in Hawaii,' a record the singer said was inspired by Bloom during a recent trip to the tropical island where the pair rented a Harley Davidson motorcycle to explore the region.