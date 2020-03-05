Katy Perry expecting first child with fiance Orlando Bloom, reveals baby bump in new song

Washington D.C.: With her newly-released song 'Never Worn White', singer Katy Perry has put all the speculations around her pregnancy to rest, with a scene of her cradling a baby bump towards the end of the video.

The singer revealed the news of the music release on Twitter and wrote: "Let's just say it's gonna be a jam-packed summer... #NeverWornWhite is out now. Within minutes of the release of the official music video, the 'Roar' singer further tweeted confirming about her pregnancy.

"omg so glad I don't have to suck it in anymore..or carry around a big purse lol," her tweet read.

Clocking in at three-minutes and 50-seconds, the song dominantly falls to a soothing version supported with slow beats and rhythms.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_tNU6dpjIyM