Katy Perry calls herself 'Bridechilla' as she plans wedding with fiance Orlando

American singer Katy Perry, who is gearing up to marry longtime boyfriend Orlando Bloom, revealed that when it comes to wedding planning she calls herself a "bridechilla as opposed to a bridezilla".

According to People magazine, Katy recently dished on her engagement to Orlando. The pop star mentioned that she's not overly concerned with the small details of her wedding.

"I call myself a 'bridechilla' as opposed to a 'bridezilla'. Orlando and I are united with our approach," Katy said of their upcoming marriage ceremony.