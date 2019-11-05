Katie Holmes says she gave birth to daughter Suri at the perfect time

Los Angeles: Actress Katie Holmes says she gave birth to her daughter at the perfect time, because it gave them the opportunity to grow up together. Holmes welcomed Suri, her only child with Hollywood star Tom Cruise, on April 18, 2006, when she was 27-years old.

In an interview to Elle UK, the 40-year-old, who is raising her daughter alone in New York, opened up about embracing motherhood at a young age, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"I was happy to become a mum in my twenties. It's been nice that our ages fit... how do I put this? Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match. We kind of grew up together," Holmes said.