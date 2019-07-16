Kate Middleton receives a special gift for Prince Louis at Wimbledon

The final of the tournament was also attended by former tennis champ Stan Smith, who presented the cute little gift for the prince. He presented a mini-shoe with his signature and 'To Louis' written on it, adding a personal touch to the gift, reported People.

The Duchess of Cambridge returned to the tournament for the third time this year, this time for a daytime date with her husband to watch the nail-biting game in which Novak Djokovic defeated Roger Federer.

Kate looked beautiful in a light blue dress by Emilia Wickstead for the outing, which she paired with nude heels. On the other hand, William opted for a grey suit jacket, a blue shirt and a pair of navy pants.