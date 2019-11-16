Kate Beckinsale shuts down Jamie Foxx dating rumours

Washington D.C.: British actress Kate Beckinsale denied the rumors that she and American actor Jamie Foxx are dating and her latest Instagram post is proof.

The actor, who recently finalised her divorce, was seen speaking with Foxx at the Golden Globes Ambassadors Party in Hollywood on Thursday night, and rumors began to swirl, reported Fox News. Beckinsale wasn't the only eligible person at the table, either, as Foxx and American actor Katie Holmes' relationship recently ended.

The 46-year-old actor, on Friday (local time), took to Instagram to share a photo in which Beckinsale stands with Foxx and actor Adewale Akinnuoye Agbaje.

While sharing the photo the 'Serendipity' actor addressed the rumors about her relationship with Foxx.

"Lads night at #hfpa party with @therealadawale @iamjamiefoxx..." she said in the caption."I would like to point out that standing next to someone does not mean I am dating them."Currently in line at the dry cleaners, and if that's true, I've got one hell of a problem," she said.