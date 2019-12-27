Kardashian Christmas: Kim shows off Balmain's custom crystal sweaters

Washington D.C: American media personality Kim Kardashian West showed off Balmain's custom crystal sweaters made especially for her family for Christmas.

According to People magazine, the TV-star posted a series of pictures and videos on her Instagram story.

In the videos, Kim can be seen showing off custom-made crystal sweaters designed by Olivier Rousteing for her entire family. Olivier is the creative director of Balmain.

The sweaters featured a variety of designs but were mostly all white and embellished with sequins.

One sweater was embellished with Rudolph the reindeer, while another had a variety of dancing snowmen. The Santa Claus hat-wearing penguins represented another sweater.

In one of the clips, Kim said: "Look at these crystal Balmain Christmas sweaters that Olivier made the whole family. They are so cute and blingy!" The 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' star also shared a sketch of the sweaters that featured her family including husband Kanye West, mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Khloe Kardashian.

Kim thanked designer Olivier and wrote over the sketch, "Thank you @Olivier_Rousteing @Balmain for our Christmas sweaters!!!" Kim further revealed what she got made for her daughter North and Kourtney's daughter Penelope.

"I had these custom rhinestone cowboy boots (made). They're very into cowboy boots, so I thought I'd give them some really sparkly ones," said Kim.