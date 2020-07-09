Kanye West wants to run the White House like Wakanda from ‘Black Panther’

Rapper Kanye West, who recently announced he is running for the office of President this year, told Forbes in a new interview that he will run the White House like the secret country of Wakanda from the Marvel film “Black Panther”.

He said, “A lot of Africans do not like the movie (‘Black Panther’) and representation of themselves in … Wakanda. But I’m gonna use the framework of Wakanda right now because it’s the best explanation of what our design group is going to feel like in the White House. … That is a positive idea: you got Kanye West, one of the most powerful humans — I’m not saying the most because you got a lot of alien level superpowers and it’s only collectively that we can set it free."

"Let’s get back to Wakanda … like in the movie in Wakanda when the king went to visit that lead scientist to have the shoes wrap around her shoes. Just the amount of innovation that can happen, the amount of innovation in medicine — like big pharma — we are going to work, innovate, together. This is not going to be some Nipsey Hussle being murdered, they’re doing a documentary, we have so many soldiers that die for our freedom, our freedom of information, that there is a cure for AIDS out there, there is going to be a mix of big pharma and holistic," added West.