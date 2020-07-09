Kanye West wants to run the White House like Wakanda from ‘Black Panther’

Rapper Kanye West, who recently announced he is running for the office of President this year, told Forbes in a new interview that he will run the White House like the secret country of Wakanda from the Marvel film “Black Panther”.
He said, “A lot of Africans do not like the movie (‘Black Panther’) and representation of themselves in … Wakanda. But I’m gonna use the framework of Wakanda right now because it’s the best explanation of what our design group is going to feel like in the White House. … That is a positive idea: you got Kanye West, one of the most powerful humans — I’m not saying the most because you got a lot of alien level superpowers and it’s only collectively that we can set it free."
"Let’s get back to Wakanda … like in the movie in Wakanda when the king went to visit that lead scientist to have the shoes wrap around her shoes. Just the amount of innovation that can happen, the amount of innovation in medicine — like big pharma — we are going to work, innovate, together. This is not going to be some Nipsey Hussle being murdered, they’re doing a documentary, we have so many soldiers that die for our freedom, our freedom of information, that there is a cure for AIDS out there, there is going to be a mix of big pharma and holistic," added West.
"Black Panther" introduced actor Chadwick Boseman as the titular superhero. The film was special for many reasons -- from having a predominantly black cast, showing women of substance working as allies of protagonist T'Challa (Boseman) to tackling relevant subjects.
It also featured Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Forrest Whitaker, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, and Angela Bassett.
The film was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best picture -- a first for a Marvel superhero movie. It took home three.
"Black Panther" was set shortly after "Captain America: Civil War" with T'Challa returning home to the isolated, technologically-advanced African nation of Wakanda to become king.
Kanye took to social media on country's 244th Independence Day (July 4) to share the news of his presidential bid.
"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States!" West wrote on Twitter using a hashtag #2020VISION.
If he were to launch a campaign for the upcoming elections on November 3, West will go up against President Donald Trump, of whom he has been a vocal supporter, and Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden.
According to NBC, during a speech at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2015, West said he was planning on running for president in 2020.
The recording artiste also opened up about taking a political plunge as recently as November 2019.
"When I run for president in 2024, we would've created so many jobs that I'm not going to run, I'm going to walk," he had said at an event.
The "Power" hitmaker and his wife, reality TV star Kim Kardashian have often visited Trump at the White House in the last few years.
West has also often been spotted wearing the signature Trump campaign 'Make America Great Again' cap.
On his announcement, he received backing from Kardashian, who retweeted his post with an emoji of the American flag, and Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk.
"You have my full support!" tweeted Musk.
