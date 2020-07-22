Kanye West trying to divorce Kim Kardashian; calls Kris Jenner 'Krish Jong-Un' - check out deleted tweets

After American rapper Kanye West had a meltdown on Monday and claimed that wife Kim Kardashian 'tried to bring a doctor to lock him up', he once again went on the micro-blogging site on Wednesday to say that he has been trying to divorce her.
Earlier this week, Kanye left everyone stunned with his tweets about his wife Kim Kardashian, daughter North West and Kris Jenner. The rapper, who went off the rails at his first campaign speech for his supposed run for president in South Carolina, had spoken about Kim's infamous sex tape with Ray J and her infamous Playboy cover. On Wednesday, Kanye once again took to the micro-blogging site to talk about his wife.
In a now deleted tweet Kanye wrote, "They tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me. I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for 'prison reform'. 1 got 200 more to go. This my lady tweet of the night... Krish Jong-Un"
He also spoke about white supremacy and claimed that his wife and her mother Kris Jenner put out a statement without his approval.
Check out the deleted tweets here:
On Monday, in a series of tweets which were later deleted, he mentioned Nelson Mandela, his wife Kim Kardashian and her family members.
He wrote, "Kriss don't play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children."
"Ya'll tried to lock me up," he tweeted.
In another tweet, he wrote, "I put my life on the line for my children that North's mother would never sell her sex rape"
"I put my life on my God that North's mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that's on God," he added. "I'm at the ranch... come and get me."
This comes days after West's campaign rally, in which he claimed he and now-wife Kim Kardashian discussed aborting their first child
Kanye revealed he and Kim had talked about not going through with her pregnancy in 2012 when Kim "had the pills in her hand" to have an abortion.
He added, "My girlfriend called me, screaming, crying. I'm a rapper. And she said, 'I'm pregnant'."
But Kanye said he then got a sign from God through his laptop. "My screen went black and white. And God said, 'If you f**k with my vision, I f**k with yours' ... And I called my girlfriend and said, 'We're going to have this child'."
The rapper had also said that he'd be "at peace ... even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech. She brought North into this world when I did not want to." He broke down in tears and shouted, "She had the pills in her hand! I almost killed my daughter!" He also revealed that his father wanted to abort him, but his mother "saved his life," and went on to say women should be given money by the government for bearing children.
Kim became pregnant with North, now 7-years-old, about nine months after they started dating. They also have son 4-year-old son Saint, 2-years-old daughter Chicago, 1-year-old son Psalm.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)