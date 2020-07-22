Kanye West trying to divorce Kim Kardashian; calls Kris Jenner 'Krish Jong-Un' - check out deleted tweets

After American rapper Kanye West had a meltdown on Monday and claimed that wife Kim Kardashian 'tried to bring a doctor to lock him up', he once again went on the micro-blogging site on Wednesday to say that he has been trying to divorce her.

Earlier this week, Kanye left everyone stunned with his tweets about his wife Kim Kardashian, daughter North West and Kris Jenner. The rapper, who went off the rails at his first campaign speech for his supposed run for president in South Carolina, had spoken about Kim's infamous sex tape with Ray J and her infamous Playboy cover. On Wednesday, Kanye once again took to the micro-blogging site to talk about his wife.

In a now deleted tweet Kanye wrote, "They tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me. I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for 'prison reform'. 1 got 200 more to go. This my lady tweet of the night... Krish Jong-Un"

He also spoke about white supremacy and claimed that his wife and her mother Kris Jenner put out a statement without his approval.

Check out the deleted tweets here: