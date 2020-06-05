Kanye West to pay for George Floyd's daughter's education; donates Rs 15 crore to families of victims of police murders

While several Hollywood stars have been donating to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, rapper Kanye West has donated $2 million to support the families of victims of police murders. Kanye's donations will be offered to George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor's families to help them pay the legal fees.

The mogul, who was accused of being silent about the brutal killings, has also set up an educational plan for Gianna Floyd, the six-year-old daughter of George Floyd. Kanye West will pay the college tuition fee for Giana with the 529 education plan, reports CNN.

For the unversed, George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died in police custody after he was accused of attempting to use a counterfeit 20 USD bill at a Minneapolis deli.

Floyd was handcuffed and pinned to the ground by police, with one officer, Derek Chauvin, holding his knee to the man's neck for more than seven minutes, even as he complained that he couldn't breathe and pleaded for help, and after he became unresponsive. Paramedics were called and performed chest compressions and transported the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Ahmaud Arbery was killed on February 23 after a white father and son armed themselves and gave chase when they spotted the 25-year-old black man running in their neighborhood just outside the port city of Brunswick. Evidence revealed in court on Thursday in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery alleges that the young black man was repeatedly boxed in by two pickup trucks as he desperately tried to escape.

It wasn't until May 7 that those men - Greg McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34 - were charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. The McMichaels' arrests came two days after cellphone video of the shooting leaked online and stirred a national outcry.

Breonna Taylor, a black woman who was killed in her home in Louisville in March.

The 26-year-old EMT was shot eight times by narcotics detectives who knocked down her front door while attempting to enforce a search warrant. No drugs were found in the home.

Inputs by Agencies.