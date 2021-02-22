Kanye West thinks 2020 presidential run led to divorce with Kim Kardashian

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West after almost seven years of marriage.

According to People magazine, the duo parted ways on an amicable note.

Kardashian filed the papers at the Los Angeles County Superior Court's Stanley Mosk Courthouse on Friday.

The 40-year-old entrepreneur, and West, 43, have applied for joint custody of their four children -- daughters North (seven) and Chicago (two); and sons Saint (five) and Psalm (one).

According to Fox News, Kanye has been texting people that his marriage collapsed because of the presidential run. A source claimed that had it not been that, there was hope, but now there’s none.

For those unversed, West had stunned fans on Fourth of July (2020) when he revealed his decision to run for president in the elections against Donald Trump and present US president Joe Biden.

However, after voting for himself, Kanye conceded defeat after garnering a little more than 57,000 votes, as the results came out on November 4.

Earlier, a source told US Weekly, "The turning point in Kim and Kanye's marriage was when he said that slavery was a choice."

"They went through a really rough patch in the aftermath of that. Kim was completely mortified by Kanye's ridiculous and outrageous comments," the source added saying that it took a lot for them to move past it, but they were able to eventually.

Things took a turn for worst when Kanye started sharing details of their personal life with the media.

"But when Kanye told the world that he and Kim had discussed aborting North (in July 2020), it was the breaking point in their marriage," said the source.

Kim was worried what would North think the day when she grows up and reads it.

The duo started dating in 2012 and had their first child in 2013.

Later that year, West proposed to Kardashian using the giant screen at the empty waterfront ballpark of the San Francisco Giants.

They tied the knot on May 24, 2014, in a ceremony at a Renaissance fortress in Florence, Italy.

It was the first marriage for the West and third for Kardashian.

The reality star was previously married to music producer Damon Thomas and to former NBA player Kris Humphries.