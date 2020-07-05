Kanye in West Wing? 3 of the rapper's most Kanye controversies

American rapper Kanye West has announced his bid for the US presidential election slated to take place in November.
Taking to Twitter on Saturday, West wrote: "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States... #2020VISION."
While Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the self-proclaimed genius had his full support, several netizens took to the comments section to trolls Kanye West and revisited his biggest controversies.
Here are 3 of the rapper's most Kanye controversies:
Interrupting Taylor Swift's speech at MTV’s Video Music Awards
The 43-year-old-rapper, who has 21 Grammy Awards to his name, made headlines in the entertainment industry in a very short time. In 2009, Kanye West stormed the stage to interrupt 'Blank Space' hit-maker Taylor Swift's acceptance speech for Best Female Video. Kanye said that Beyonce was more deserving of the award.
Following the controversy, Kanye had then released a track 'Famous', which dissed Taylor Swift. West created a stir for using derogatory language for the Swift in his song.
Adding fuel to the fire, when the rapper dropped the music video for 'Famous', he added a naked wax figure of Swift among the other celebrities.
Being a 'vocal supporter' of President Donald Trump
While not many celebrities supported Trump’s presidential campaign or the first year of his presidency. West met Trump at the Trump Tower in December 2016, where they talked about 'life'. The US President had told the media after the meeting that they have been friends for a very long time. In a series of tweets in 2018, the 43-year-old rapper said he supported President Donald Trump and called him his ‘brother’.
He wrote, “You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought”.
Hours later, Trump had quoted West’s tweet and written – “Thank you Kanye, very cool!” The American rapper later posted two pictures – a “Make America Great Again” hat and a selfie with the hat on. Minutes later, the US President quoted West’s Make America Great Again hat and wrote – “MAGA!”
West added that he neither identified himself as a Democrat or a Republican, adding that he was “not political”.
Trump had been touting West as a prominent black supporter even as his approval rating among African Americans barely touched double figures. West and his wife reality TV star Kim Kardashian had also met Trump separately earlier in 2018.
Kanye West had also made a bizarre speech at the Saturday Nigh Live's premiere, where he was a guest. Donning the MAGA hat - which he calls 'a Superman cape', Kanye said, "There’s so many times I talk to, like, a white person about this and they say, ‘How could you like Trump? He’s racist.’ Well, uh, if I was concerned about racism I would’ve moved out of America a long time ago."
West had faced a lot of criticism for his endorsement of the president, who critics accuse of emboldening a movement of white nationalism through his words and deeds.
Later that year, Kanye decided to distance himself from politics and said he felt “used”. “My eyes are now wide open and (I) now realise I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. “I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative,” West tweeted.
Slavery sounds like a ‘choice’: Kanye West
Rapper Kanye West had once said that the slavery culture for many centuries may have been a 'choice'. In an interview with TMZ in 2018, the rapper, who had been tweeting out support for US president Donald Trump, talked about the President, free thinking and labels before he moved onto slavery.
Kanye said, "When you hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years? That sounds like a choice. You was there for 400 years and it’s all of you all,"
"It is like we were mentally in prison. I like the word prison because slavery goes too direct to the idea of blacks. Slavery is to blacks as the Holocaust is to Jews. Prison is something that unites as one race, blacks and whites, that we’re the human race," he added.
A reporter named Van Lathan shot back at him for his comments. “I actually don’t think you’re thinking anything,” he said.
Kanye’s comments were met by anger on social media. The rapper also ranted out his frustration on Twitter.
“To make myself clear. Of course I know that slaves did not get shackled and put on a boat by free will. My point is for us to have stayed in that position even though the numbers were on our side means that we were mentally enslaved,” Kanye tweeted.
“They cut out our tongues so we couldn’t communicate to each other. I will not allow my tongue to be cut… We are programmed to always talk and fight race issues. We need to update our conversation.
“The reason why I brought up the 400 years point is because we can’t be mentally imprisoned for another 400 years. We need free thought now. Even the statement was an example of free thought. It was just an idea. Once again I am being attacked for presenting new ideas,” the rapper continued.
Input by Agencies.
