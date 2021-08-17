K-Pop star Kris Wu, 30, arrested in China over alleged rape of a teenager

Chinese-Canadian actor, singer and model Kris Wu was arrested on Monday on suspicion of rape in a high-profile case that followed an accusation that he had sex with a 17-year-old while she was drunk and lured young women into sexual relationships.

The prosecutor's office of the Beijing district of Chaoyang reportedly said that Wu's arrest was formally approved. However, no details of the charges were given.

The 30-year-old singer was accused last month by a teenager of date-raping her when she was 17, drawing the widespread condemnation of the singer.

She told Chinese media last month that Wu had lured her into having sex when she was 17 after plying her with liquor. A police statement last month said the student was invited by Wu's team to his house for casting in music videos.

After the accusation, several brands including Porsche and Bvlgari has cut ties with Wu which has caused a social media storm in China.

However, last month, the star reportedly denied all allegations of assault and insisted he was innocent in multiple social media statements.

Wu made his Hollywood debut in the 2017 action film 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage'.

He originally shot to fame as a member of the K-pop boyband EXO, before leaving in 2014 to launch a successful solo career as a singer, actor, model and variety show judge.

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 09:35 AM IST