K-pop band BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung breaks Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie's Instagram records

South Korean boy band BTS members have joined Instagram through their separate handles on Monday. All accounts currently have crossed more than 11 million followers already.

However, it was, V aka Kim Taehyung, who smashed Instagram records. According to reports, the popstar beat actress Angelina Jolie to become the fastest person to reach 1million followers on Instagram within 40 minutes.

Besides that, he also smashed records of ‘Friends’ star Jennifer Aniston and became the fastest account to reach 10 million followers within 24 hours.

Meanwhile the septet, have also posted their first pictures on their respective handles.

Jin's first picture features him wearing a white full sleeves T-shirt with the caption "Permission to Dance," on it.

Suga posted a picture of red background.

RM's first Instagram post features him sitting on a chair by a beach, staring into the beautiful nature.

V's first post features a hanging skeleton.

Jungkook's first picture is that of a gorgeous beach in California.

Jimin posted a monochrome picture of himself wearing a suit. He wrote the caption, "#Jimin."

J-Hope posted a silhouette photo of himself. He captioned the picture, "I'm your hope @uarmyhope."

The members joined Instagram after announcing through their management company on Twitter that they will be taking "a second official extended period of rest" and won't be performing.

The break will provide BTS members with the chance to get "re-inspired and recharge with creative energy." "It will also be the first time for them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families," the statement added.

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 01:14 PM IST