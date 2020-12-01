K-pop band BTS rules Billboard Hot 100 chart once again with 'Life Goes On'

"Dynamite", which is the music group's first full-fledged English single, previously topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart in September, making BTS the first pop act from South Korea to achieve this feat.

According to Billboard, BTS -- the full name is Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bulletproof Boy Scouts) or Beyond The Scene as their English branding -- is the first duo or group in history to have two No 1 Hot 100 debut songs.

Other five songs from the eight-track album 'BE' also found their place on the Hot 100 chart with "Blue & Grey" on No 13, "Stay" on No 22, "Fly To My Room" on No 69, closely followed by "Telepathy" on No 70 and "Dis-ease" on No 72.

The septet -- comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- recently earned their first mainstream Grammy Award nomination in the best pop/duo group performance for "Dynamite". They were previously up for an obscure best recording package Grammy in 2019 for 'Love Yourself: Tear'.

The 63rd Grammy Awards are scheduled to be held on January 31, 2021.